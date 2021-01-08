Bank Islam offers moratorium for flood victims

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd is offering the Prihatin Programme, a moratorium to assist financing customers affected by floods.

This programme aims to ease flood victims’ financial burden, specifically customers under the Bank Islam house financing, personal financing and vehicle financing facilities. Eligible customers can apply for a moratorium of up to six months to pay their monthly commitment subject to the conditions set.

Bank Islam CEO Mohd Muazzam Mohamed said it is keeping abreast with the latest news on the flooding situation at all affected areas, and will be taking proactive actions in helping its affected customers.

“We are aware of the difficulties experienced by our customers in dealing with the current situation, especially with the severe flood situation and the Covid-19 pandemic that is still plaguing the country. The wellbeing of the communities has always been one of Bank Islam’s main priorities. Therefore, we hope that this programme could help relieve their anxieties over their financial commitment during this difficult period,” he said in a statement today.