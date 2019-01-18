Bank Muamalat raises BR, BFR by 0.11%

PETALING JAYA: Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd (BMMB) said it will be revising its base rate (BR) and base financing rate (BFR) effective today pursuant to the increase in the bank’s cost of fund.

BMMB said in a statement today that its BR and BFR will be increased by 11 basis points from 3.95% per annum to 4.06% per annum and 6.95% per annum to 7.06% per annum respectively.

The bank noted that the revision will effectively impact all floating rate financing packages pegged to BR and BFR.

BMMB is a member of the DRB-Hicom Bhd Group where the public listed company owns 70% of the bank’s shares with the remaining stake held by Khazanah Nasional Bhd.