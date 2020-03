PETALING JAYA: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has assured people that access to essential financial services for the public will remain available during the movement restriction period from March 18 to 31.

The central bank said in a statement that all banking institutions, development financial institutions, insurance companies and takaful operators will ensure the continued operation of uninterrupted access to self-service terminals (e.g. ATMs, cash deposit machines) at all branches and accessible locations; electronic banking, mobile banking, money changing and remittance services, payment card services and any other online services.

The processing and approval of new loans or financing applications as well as the processing and handling of insurance/takaful claims, issuance of guarantee letters and annual renewal of insurance policies/takaful certificates will also continue.

BNM said that the branches of these financial service providers will remain open during this containment period to provide essential services to the public.

It advised the public to refer to their provider’s website or customer service hotlines for further information on services available.

In addition, the central bank noted that selected non-bank money changers and remittance service providers will open at least three days in a week to ensure availability of money changing and remittance services throughout this period.

Meanwhile, it said all e-payment providers have been advised to ensure no interruptions to all payments and money transfer facilities transacted through their customers’ e-wallets and e-accounts.

BNM stressed that the Malaysian financial market will remain accessible and open as per regular trading hours throughout this period.

“To this end, BNM will continue to provide sufficient liquidity in the foreign exchange, bond and money markets to ensure uninterrupted financial intermediation.”