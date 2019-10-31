Bank Negara appoints Fraziali Ismail as assistant governor

PETALING JAYA: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has appointed Fraziali Ismail (pix) as assistant governor, following the retirement of Donald Joshua Jaganathan, which will take effect from Nov 4, 2019.

As assistant governor, Fraziali will oversee the areas of financial surveillance, prudential regulations, consumer and market conduct, money services business regulations as well as communications.

In a statement by the central bank, BNM said Donald had been appointed assistant governor in 2011, prior to which he had served in a number of areas, including in banking and insurance regulation and supervision, financial surveillance, strategic management and finance.

“Donald also played an instrumental role in driving various talent development initiatives in the financial industry including the Asian Institute of Chartered Bankers and Asian Banking School.”

“The bank would like to record its utmost appreciation to Donald for his contributions and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours,” it said.