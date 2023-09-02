Bank Negara international reserves at US$115.2b on Jan 31

KUALA LUMPUR: The international reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) amounted to US$115.2 billion as at Jan 31, 2023.

The reserves position is sufficient to finance 5.3 months of imports of goods and services, and is 1.0 time of the total short-term external debt, the central bank said in a statement today.

The main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$103 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.4 billion), Special Drawing Rights (SDR) (US$5.7 billion), gold (US$2.3 billion) and other reserve assets (US$2.8 billion).

It said assets totalled RM635.55 billion, comprising gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDR (RM505.83 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM12.82 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM2.12 billion), loans and advances (RM23.72 billion), land and buildings (RM4.14 billion) and other assets (RM74.92 billion).

The central bank added that capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM161.55 billion), currency in circulation (RM166.1 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM212.79 billion), federal government deposits (RM8.33 billion), other deposits (RM36.92 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM5.67 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM28.21 billion) and other liabilities (RM3.88 billion).