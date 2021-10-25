Bank Negara restores Experian’s access to CCRIS

PETALING JAYA: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) today restored Experian Information Services (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd’s access to the Central Credit Reference Information System (CCRIS) after accepting the security assessment findings provided by the credit reporting agency (CRA).

Hence, Experian’s services and reports containing CCRIS data are now available as normal to all businesses and consumers.

On Sept 30, 2021, BNM suspended all CRAs’ access to CRISS as a precautionary measure due to a credible cyber threat.

In line with BNM’s directive, Experian conducted an extensive internal security investigation and engaged an independent global expert in cyber security to conduct a security compromise assessment. The investigations have found no evidence of any compromise in Experian’s systems, servers or facilities.

The CRA cooperated with the central bank’s investigation by providing all compromise assessment documentation as requested. Consequently, BNM has lifted the suspension of Experian’s access to CCRIS.

Experian CEO Dawn Lai said it understands the critical importance of maintaining global, best-in-class information security systems and protocols in place to protect the data integrity of businesses and consumers today and for the future.

“We frequently conduct regular checks and audits to ensure that we protect our IT infrastructure, edge devices, networks, and data,” she said in a statement.

Lai highlighted that Experian is the only CRA in Malaysia to be awarded the global ISO27001:2013 information security certification since 2017.

With CCRIS access reinstated, Lai said, Experian is actively working with its clients to provide the support they may need to re-establish any information gaps they may have experienced over the course of this disruption.

“Our goal is to enable them to return to business as usual expeditiously, with the highest level of service and commitment they have always received,” she added.