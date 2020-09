HAVING strengthened against the US dollar in four out of the past five months, the ringgit extended its gains into September, advancing alongside the likes of the Indian rupee and the Chinese yuan. Despite being unable to stay below the 4.14 psychological-level last week, the downward trend in USD/MYR since March remains clearly intact.

Looking ahead, the dollar could see a slight recovery if the next round of US fiscal support is passed as the Senate reconvenes, depending on the actual size of the stimulus package. However, suppressed US Treasury yields, with real yields still languishing in negative territory, are expected to continue being a drag on the greenback, while the November elections pose a major event risk further down the line.

On the domestic front, Bank Negara Malaysia’s policy decision in the week ahead is set to take centre stage on the economic calendar. With markets expecting it to maintain the Overnight Policy Rate at 1.75%, a surprise cut could sway the ringgit. Overall, policymakers are expected to continue showcasing their willingness and ability to help the domestic economy move further along with its post-pandemic recovery. The Federal Reserve’s bias towards keeping US interest rates lower for longer could also open up more room for policy easing among Asian central banks.

The ringgit is expected to remain sensitive to the US dollar and global risk sentiment in the week ahead. With its 50-day simple moving average set to break below its 200-day counterpart, another death cross for USD/MYR could spell more weakness for the currency pair, with the 4.12 support line next in focus.

Should the US dollar continue to realise its bias for weakness, USD/MYR may eventually retrace back to the 4.05 mark over the coming months, provided that the narrative surrounding the global economic recovery isn’t derailed.

Still, it remains to be seen how much more currency strength will be tolerated by Asian economies, as they try and offset the downward pressures on their respective economies and on consumer prices.

This article was written by FXTM market analyst Han Tan.