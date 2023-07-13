Bank of Canada raises key interest rate to 5%, highest since 2001

MONTREAL: Canada's central bank on Wednesday (July 12) raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 5%, its highest level since 2001, as demand continues to fuel inflation.

While the Bank of Canada acknowledged that global inflation was easing, it explained its decision -– which was in line with analyst expectations – by saying: “Robust demand and tight labor markets are causing persistent inflationary pressures in services.”

Inflation eased in May to 3.4%, a “substantial and welcome” drop from a peak of 8.1% in summer 2022, the bank said in a statement. It however cautioned that “underlying price pressures appear to be more persistent than anticipated”.

The bank now predicts that the government’s inflation target of 2% will only be met in mid-2025 – six months later than previously thought.

To fight inflation, the Bank of Canada has already raised interest rates 10 times since March 2022.

Last month, it had raised the key rate by 25 basis points to 4.75%, three months after being the first major central bank to pause its aggressive monetary policy.

The bank said it expected economic growth to slow, averaging about 1% through the second half of 2023 and the first half of 2024. Growth is then expected to pick up pace, hitting 2.4% in 2025.

Canada’s central bank did not offer any hints as to its approach for its next rate decision, expected on Sept 6, but said only that it “remains resolute in its commitment to restoring price stability for Canadians”.

For now, with an unemployment rate that is up to 5.4%, the labour market remains “tight”, with a shortage of workers and wage growth, the bank said.

For Royce Mendes, an analyst for Desjardins, Wednesday’s decision could be the “peak for rates in this cycle”, noting that US inflation data indicates that “global inflationary pressures are dissipating”.

“While the Bank of Canada didn’t shut the door to more monetary tightening, Canadians might finally be seeing some light at the end of the rate-hiking tunnel,“” Mendes said. – AFP