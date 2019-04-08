Bank Pembangunan appoints new president, group CEO

PETALING JAYA: Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Bhd (BPMB) has appointed Arshad Mohamed Ismail (pix) as its president/group CEO, effective April 8, 2019.

Prior to his appointment, Arshad was head of global banking business at Maybank Islamic Bhd, in which capacity he oversaw the bank’s corporate banking, trade finance and investment banking business lines, BPMB said in a statement yesterday.

Arshad has had a varied career path since commencing his career in 1995 as a lawyer in Kuala Lumpur with Messrs Mohamed Ismail & Co. He specialised in corporate law, banking and finance law, and also Islamic banking and finance law.

In early 2003, he joined CIMB Islamic as one of its pioneer members where he focused on sukuk origination and execution before relocating to the UAE in late 2004 to join HSBC Amanah as the head of Islamic capital markets.

Arshad returned to Malaysia in 2011 to join the International Islamic Liquidity Management Corp (IILM) as executive director, origination and structuring.