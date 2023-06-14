Bank Pembangunan holds expo in conjunction with Golden Jubilee

PETALING JAYA: Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Bhd (BPMB) today launched its 50th anniversary gallery walk exhibition at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, where it showcases the bank’s evolution and its contribution to Malaysia’s economic growth over the past five decades.

“We continue to ensure national development is carried out in a balanced way, with emphasis on sustainability and inclusivity,” said group CEO Roni Abdulwahab

Officiating at the event, BPMB interim chairperson and Ministry of Finance deputy secretary-general (management) Datin Rashidah Mohd Sies said the bank has evolved with the demands of Malaysia’s growing nation, where it has served Malaysians and prioritised key economic growth.

Over the past 50 years, the bank has played a vital role in supporting some of Malaysia’s most significant infrastructure projects, including Petronas Twin Towers, Express Rail Link, Stormwater Management and Road Tunnel and highways such as Sprint, Elite and Dash.

Its year-long Golden Jubilee celebrations will include a week of learning and fellowship, culminating in a conference of thinkers to help chart the bank’s path for the next 50 years and beyond.

The exhibition will be open for viewing to the public until November 2023.