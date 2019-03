KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Bhd (BPMB), which has been in the spotlight due to allegations of lax lending practices, is expected to undergo a “clean-up process” soon.

The bank is expected to be more meticulous in its credit standards and processes.

Newly appointed chairman Datuk Zaiton Mohd Hassan said the bank would not sacrifice its credentials as a development bank and would balance its roles going forward.

“We will clean up as soon as this year and we will have an incoming chief executive officer (CEO) and we will finalise the strategy once the CEO, the board and the management sit together to formulate the plan going forward,” she said TOday.

She was met by the media after jointly launched the Industry Digitalisation Transformation Fund with Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

Meanwhile, Lim had expressed his confidence in Zaiton’s leadership and her ability to turnaround the bank.

“We believe that BPMB will soon get a clean bill of health,” he said.

The bank had been alleged of giving out loans to politically connected parties as well as being lenient in its lending procedures.