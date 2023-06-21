Bank Rakyat partners Touch n’ Go to enable bill payment via JomPAY

PETALING JAYA: Bank Rakyat has formed a strategic partnership with Touch ‘n Go eWallet, allowing in-app bill payments via JomPAY.

Bank Rakyat CEO Dr Mohammad Hanis Osman said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Touch ‘n Go eWallet, as part of the bank’s digitalisation agenda outlined in its five-year strategic plan, Bank Rakyat 2025. This tie-up marks the continuation of Bank Rakyat’s digital transformation journey and ambition to reach new customer segments using e-wallet platforms. More importantly, it reinforces our commitment to bringing new and innovative products to market in this increasingly digital world.”

Ultimately, he added, the bank has always put “Great Customer Experience” at the forefront of its BR25 strategy and therefore it is creating partnerships that are aimed at enhancing bill payment experience and drive the country’s cashless society and financial inclusion agenda.

Mohammad Hanis said the bank continues to explore partnerships with key e-wallet players in the market to enhance its digital payment capabilities.

TNG Digital Sdn Bhd CEO Alan Ni said, “We see this as an important collaboration that adds JomPAY’s network of over 10,000 billers to our existing bill payment partners. As the first non-banking institution to enable JomPAY, our users now have a comprehensive billing solution for them to make payments securely on a single platform, thus making Touch ‘n Go eWallet the most convenient way to manage monthly expenses.

“We will continue to work with likeminded partners such as Bank Rakyat and PayNet to bring inclusive digital solutions that will benefit users and businesses alike”.

Payments Network Malaysia Group CEO Farhan Ahmad said this is the kind of collaboration that they at PayNet aim to catalyse and proliferate among their ecosystem participants in Malaysia – one that unlocks immediate value and mutual benefit.