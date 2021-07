PETALING JAYA: Business segments listed under financial services in Bursa Malaysia will benefit most once the country is out of lockdown, as the rise in savings among white-collar workers increase nearly all financial assets, according to Standard Chartered Malaysia head of managed investments and products management Danny Chang.

Chang said banks listed on Bursa, in particular, would benefit first from the equity market once the full MCO is lifted and when the country meets herd immunity in October. However, Bursa lacks exposure to growth sectors, notably technology.

“On overall Malaysia equities, the FBM KLCI has been buoyant in Asia in the past five years. However, the lack of tech firms on Bursa Malaysia will result in dull performance as most segments in the KLCI composed of financial services companies. For example, Bursa lacks stocks from disruptive technology companies specialised in Internet of Things and 5G,“ he told reporters at the Global Market Outlook H2 2021 virtual press conference today.

Chang added that on overall market performance, the financial sector would benefit first followed by the industrial sector once the full lockdown is lifted.

On foreign exchange, the Global Market Outlook report showed that the US dollar remains broadly weak in a six to 12-month outlook as US growth radiates globally.

“On its own, a weaker US dollar should be positive for the ringgit. The question is, though, whether that will be sufficient to push US dollar/ringgit out of its 4.00-4.20 range. We believe not for the time being – but this could change if vaccinations pick up and help bring the recovery wave to Malaysia and Asian emerging market more generally,” said Standard Chartered head of fixed income, currencies and commodities investment strategy Manpreet Gill.

Slower regional vaccination rates and peaking Chinese stimulus and growth will likely keep most Asian currencies, including the yen and renminbi, rangebound. The key risks to its 12-month view are slower global growth and a negative shift in risk sentiment.

The study also showed that the global economy continues to rebound as aggressive vaccination campaigns in the US, Europe and China help economic activity, especially in the services sector, return to normal.

“We expect the US economy to return to pre-pandemic trend growth in H2 and the Euro area to follow in early 2022. China has returned to trend growth earlier this year.

It said the global equities remain a preferred asset class on a 12-month horizon as the global recovery is expected to extend, central banks to remain focused on supporting economic growth and rising corporate spend to help drive earnings growth.

“The US remains a preferred market. The latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting saw ‘a more confident Fed’, raising the possibility of an earlier-than-expected tapering. While this may lead to volatility over the next few months, we believe any tapering will be well-communicated. Such volatility may provide opportunities to add to equities.