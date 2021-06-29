Banks capable of weathering impact of Loan Moratorium 2.0, say analysts

PETALING JAYA: Analysts believe the local banking sector is capable of weathering the impact of the opt-in loan moratorium under the RM150 billion Pemulih stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday.

MIDF Research opined that Loan Moratorium 2.0 will have a smaller impact on the sector compared with the first. It anticipates a lower modification loss due to the fact that not all borrowers are expected to opt in as not all of them are affected by the extension of National Recovery Plan Phase 1.

Those who opt in to the loan moratorium will have to sign amendments to their loan agreement and it expects there will be variations to the terms to ensure that the present value (PV) of the modified cash flows matches the PV of the original contractual cash flows.

“Furthermore, we expect that banks will be able to absorb any modification loss and the impact on earnings to be marginal,” the research house said in a report.

As for the current movement control order (MCO) restrictions’ impact on asset quality, MIDF Research said it does expect some weakness in asset quality to arise but it will likely be manageable.

Banks have built strong buffers with almost all of them having a loan loss coverage of over 100%, suggesting less need to increase overlay provisions, it added.

MIDF Research said the targeted loan moratorium and repayment assistance programme will provide some cushion as these loans will not be classified as impaired. Thus, it does not anticipate the gross impaired loan ratio to breach 1.7%.

“We can also expect the banking system’s loan growth to remain stable this year. This is due to the fact that the loan moratorium will lead to stable loan stocks as we had observed last year.”

The research house noted that the banking system’s loans as of April 2021 grew 3.9% year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM1.85 trillion, and said it expects retail lending such as mortgage and auto loans to continue to drive loan growth on the back of the extension of related incentives by the government.

For the rest of 2021, loan demand is expected to accelerate, supported by the business segment once the economy reopens. At the moment, it has maintained its 5% y-o-y growth forecast for the year.

As for net interest margin (NIM), MIDF Research expects less impact given the need for borrowers to opt in to the moratorium.

It raised the possibility that NIM will expand in the second half of this year, as observed in the first quarter’s results for banks within its coverage given that NIM has normalised from the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) cuts last year and strong current account savings account (CASA) growth.

Although CASA growth in the banking system has trended down lately, it remained at a high level. As of April this year, CASA grew 19.3% y-o-y to RM671.3 billion compared with 21.4% y-o-y growth in the preceding month.

The research house does not expect any OPR movement this year, and therefore NIM should remain stable at the very least. “This bodes well for the banks as we expect that this will lead to robust growth in net interest income which will contribute to the rebound in earnings this year.”

Hence, it maintains a positive recommendation for the sector and believes that any knee-jerk reaction should be an opportunity for investors to accumulate. Its top picks are Public Bank (buy, target price RM5.10) and RHB Bank (buy, RM5.90).

Similarly, AmResearch has maintained its overweight stance on banking with CIMB (fair value RM5.60), RHB Bank (RM6.90) and Maybank (RM10.40) as its top picks given the expected improvement in core operating income from gradually better performances in regional operations, and progressive improvement in underlying NIM and provisions for loan losses.

It highlighted that modification loss from the opt-in moratorium, which is a one-off accounting change, will not affect its estimates on banks in 2021 and 2022, which are based on core earnings.

“In 2020, we have stripped out the impact of mod loss net of tax from banks’ earnings. Our valuation for banks, which are already based on FY22 earnings, are unchanged,”

Meanwhile, the research house expects banks’ CASA growth to remain robust in the near term with the availability of Employee Provident Fund withdrawals through i-Citra under the Pemulih package, which is envisaged to improve funding cost of banks positively and increase the underlying NIM.