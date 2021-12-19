Banks extend assistance to flood-affected customers

PETALING JAYA: Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) announced today that it is offering flood relief assistance to individual, small and medium enterprises (SME) and other non-retail customers affected by the floods that have hit many states in the country.

The relief assistance is aimed at alleviating the financial burden of Maybank customers impacted by the floods, which caused significant property damage and made many roads impassable.

The flood relief assistance is designed to address the challenges the flood victims are facing and will include deferment of financing/loan payment, a reduction in monthly instalment or extension of repayment tenure.

Customers can apply for the flood relief assistance via email or visit or call any of its branches. All applications will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Maybank is also offering waiver of fees and charges for selected services, such as replacement of debit cards, ATM cards or cheque books lost or damaged during the floods. It will also provide waiver for late charges for credit cards of affected customers.

Maybank Group’s insurance arm, Etiqa, has put in place a quick and easy claim process for its policyholders and takaful certificate holders, with no forms or supporting documents required.

Meanwhile, AmBank Group announced that it will roll out targeted assistance for customers affected by the floods nationwide.

Its programme provides targeted assistance to eligible customers who are struggling with the after-effects of the floods. Customers are offered a moratorium of up to six months for all loans and financing facilities, including credit card facilities, with no late or penalty charges imposed during the moratorium period. Customers who are seeking replacement of passbooks, cheque books, fixed deposit certificates, ATM, credit and debit cards will get waivers on all incidental and replacement charges.

Similarly, all flood-affected customers of SME Bank will be provided with assistance based on individual needs in order to ensure the effectiveness is maximised. SME Bank customers can communicate directly with their respective relationship managers for any enquires pertaining to their financing accounts.