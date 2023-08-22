Banks play a critical role in leveraging emerging technologies to enhance trade growth globally: Citi.

PETALING JAYA: Banks play a critical role in leveraging emerging technologies to enhance trade growth globally, said Citi.

This was also amongst the key themes discussed at the recent Citi Financial Institutions Asean Roadshow 2023.

According to Citi panellists at the conference, the business need for real-time banking is growing and Citi’s innovative solutions can help support clients’ evolving needs as they shift to a 24/7 banking environment.

Citi Malaysia head of treasury and trade solutions Abdul Jalil Jalaludin said that the Financial Institution or FI business is critical for Citi to continue playing a vital role globally, having a track record in its Treasury & Trade solutions offerings.

“We deliver more than US$4 trillion payments daily into 160 countries across 140 currencies, supporting global payments with local expertise. In Malaysia, we enable new cross-border instant payment options and payments into digital wallets and cards.

“Our commitment to meeting clients’ needs is reflected in our adoption rate of 99.99% for digital and electronic corporate payments. Malaysia is a key enabler of Asean, a region with huge growth potential to accelerate digital payments and we at Citi are at the forefront to support our clients in this journey,” he said in a press statement.

Abdul Jalil added that the financial Institutions are an integral part of the Malaysian economy.

“As we spur development In the market, we also make decisions in our clients’ best interests, create economic value and are responsible as we hold ourselves to the highest of standards.

“There is a need to continue to move quickly but ensuring the stability we give our economies continue to be upheld as the market and technologies continue to evolve,” he said.