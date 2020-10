PETALING JAYA: Banking institutions are ready to assist borrowers/customers in areas which are under conditional movement control order (CMCO) or enhanced MCO (EMCO), the Association of Banks and the Association of Islamic Banking and Financial Institutions Malaysia said in a joint statement today.

It said banks are ready to facilitate requests for repayment assistance to suit borrowers’/customers’ financial circumstances, and those who are affected can contact their banks via email or telephone if they are unable to have face-to-face engagements due to restriction of movement.

“For the safety of banks’ borrowers/customers and employees, banks in the CMCO areas are operating with heightened vigilance and adherence to the Covid-19 standard operating procedures. Borrowers/customers in the affected areas are advised to check on their respective banks’ websites for information on any changes in operating hours or arrangements for over-the-counter services.

“Borrowers/customers can also continue to perform banking services at all self-service terminals, such as automated teller machines and cash deposit machines located in the CMCO areas,” it added.