PETALING JAYA: Barakah Offshore Petroleum Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary company PBJV Group Sdn Bhd has served a notice of demand (NOD) to Petronas Gas Bhd (PGB) for RM179.84 million in relation to the Pengerang gas pipeline project.

Barakah said told Bursa Malaysia that PBJV will commence all legal proceedings against PGB if PGB fails, refuses and/or neglects to pay RM179.84 million to PBJV within 14 days from the date of service of the NOD.

The basis of PBJV’s claims are for the loss and expenses incurred under extension of times by PBJV under the procurement, construction and commissioning of the gas pipeline project in a sum of RM30.44 million; PBJV’s loss of the balance of the contract price of the project arising from and in connection with the signing of the global settlement agreement in the sum of RM24.48 million.

In addition, there are three change notices submitted by PBJV to PGB for the project in a sum of RM23.52 million; and PBJV’s projected loss of revenue arising from and in connection with the suspension of PBJV’s Petronas licence estimated in the sum of RM101.4 million.