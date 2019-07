PETALING JAYA: Barakah Offshore Petroleum Bhd has proposed to undertake a regularisation plan that involves a share capital reduction, disposal of a pipelay barge, placement of shares and debt settlement schemes.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the company said that the proposed regularisation plan was formulated to address and uplift its Practice Note 17 (PN17) status, by returning the company to a better financial standing and settlement of scheme creditors.

The proposed share capital reduction entails the cancellation of RM185.51 million of the issued share capital of Barakah, resulting in the reduction of the issued share capital from RM231.89 million to RM46.38 million. The RM185.51 million credit will be used to set-off the accumulated losses of the company.

The second part of the regularisation plan is the proposed disposal of a pipelay barge by PBJV Group Sdn Bhd to Lecca Group Pte Ltd for US$21 million (about RM88 million) cash. The pipelay barge is a marine vessel that is primarily used for the laying of pipes underwater and is owned by Kota Laksamana 101 Limited (KL101).

Meanwhile, the proposed placement entails the proposed placement of 375 million Tranche 1 placement shares representing up to 44.87% of Barakah’s existing issued share capital at 4 sen per share, together with RM25 million in nominal value of RCULS-B on the basis of five RCULS-B for every three placement shares subscribed.

The proposed placement also includes the option to subscribe for up to 250 million Tranche 2 placement shares to Lecca at an exercise price of 4 sen per Barakah share over a five-year period.

As at May 31, 2019, the total outstanding liabilities due to the scheme creditors of Barakah and PBJV amounted to RM106.65 million and RM287.99 million respectively.

The proposed placement would result in the placement investor (Lecca) being obliged to undertake a mandatory offer to acquire the remaining Barakah shares it does not already own. However, it does not intend to do so and will submit an application to the Securities Commission Malaysia for an exemption.

The US$21 million (RM86.8 million) raised from the proposed disposal will be used as partial repayment of debt owing to EXIM Bank while the subscription of Tranche 1 placement shares together with RM25 million in nominal value of RCULS-B would raise RM40 million, which will be used for settlement of scheme creditors of PBJV, working capital and expenses of the proposed regularisation plan.

The proceeds raised from the subscription of Tranche 2 placement shares, if any, will be used for working capital requirements of the group.