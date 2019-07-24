Barkath aims for greater heights as it celebrates 80th anniversary

GEORGE TOWN: Barkath Group of Companies – a premier Penang brand in food products and distribution – is adapting with the times as it marks its 80th anniversary next year with emphasis on food technology, safety and nutrition.

From a sundry shop in Union Street, Barkath, which means blessed in Arabic, it has evolved into a respectable empire of 22 sister companies that are involved in many enterprises including the distribution of 150 products.

Its brands of Hacks (sweets), Sunquick (concentrated juice base) and Barkath Foods are now household names in Malaysia and beyond.

Barkath has business ties in manufacturing, import-export distribution, property, private investments, plantation and communications with a diverse workforce motivated by one motto – Quality in Everything.

Its CEO Datuk Seri Barkath Ali sat down with theSun recently to share its latest development in the company’s stable, especially with its 80th anniversary on the horizon.

Also present were his deputy Anwar Kabir, COO Loh Gim Huat, CEO’s personal assistant (operations) Anthony Charles George and the business and trade operations manager Beh Chun Keat.

On its Hacks (sweets) brand, Barkath shared that the company will soon unveil a new flavour and children range for Hacks on top of the five main flavours that the sweets have. It is part of the company’s drive to incorporate wellness and nutrition.

“We have a state of the art production plant in Bukit Minyak which offers hi–tech and a standard in quality including a production line which preserves nutrients in our products. We never compromise on food safety.”

Barkath Ali took over the company after his father, the late Abu Backer Hussain, passed away suddenly at the age of 55.

Barkath Ali was in his early 20’s when he took over, driven by his father’s motto of never saying no to customers and offering quality as the main ingredient.

Since then, the company which professed to be low-profile, has expanded regionally into Asean new markets and its products are actively distributed nationwide through up to 30,000 distributors, wholesalers and retailers.

Its distribution network is efficient that Loh said at present Barkath is not directly selling on e-commerce platform but there are traders putting Barkath’s products in their e-commerce business.

Hacks and Sunquick products are available on all retail and most of the food service channels.

The company is also expanding its outreach through Club Bintang Barkath social media with 11,000 followers on its Facebook account and another 5,000 on Instagram.