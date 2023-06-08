Batik Air to start KL-Istanbul service in October

KUALA LUMPUR: Batik Air has been selected as an operator for the Kuala-Lumpur-Istanbul Sabiha Gocken International Airport route, with flights to begin in October, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a posting on his Facebook account today following his virtual meeting with Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday night, Anwar reiterated Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s commitment to invest £200 million (RM1.15 billion) in Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Kadir during the virtual meeting.

In 2022, Malaysia’s trade with Turkiye rose by 12.6% year-on-year to US$4.62 billion (RM21 billion). The trade surplus stood at US$3.33 billion as Turkiye imports palm oil and palm oil-based agricultural products.

During the session, Anwar said, Erdogan gave a clear commitment to fulfilling his invitation to visit Malaysia in the near future to strengthen the relationship between the two countries. “We have also agreed to meet face-to-face during the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States next month,” he added. – Bernama