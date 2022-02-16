Battersea Power Station welcomes further residents following completion of Switch House East

PETALING JAYA: Battersea Power Station welcomed residents to the second residential element of the Grade II listed building which has completed, with 2022 marking the start of an exciting phase for London’s largest regeneration project, as the destination is transformed into a place for all to live, eat, work and play.

Switch House East utilises the existing historic structure of the power station and offers studio, one, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Many of the building’s original elements have been restored during the redevelopment, with the new homes featuring brick and steelwork from the 1940s, whilst introducing a contemporary feel to the industrial heritage of the building.

In addition to the apartments in the historic structure, Switch House East also offers modern duplex apartments, which are located in three glazed floors added to the top of the building. The new homes feature spacious living and dining areas with fully equipped open plan kitchens and wooden floors. Each home also comes with windows from the floor to high ceilings, maximising the stunning views across the River Thames and offering an abundance of natural light.

Designed by architect Sir Giles Gilbert Scott, Battersea Power Station was built in two stages with Battersea A (which includes Switch House West) being completed in 1933 and Battersea B (which includes Switch House East) coming into service in 1944.

Residents living in Switch House East also have direct access to two internal private landscaped courtyards and a rooftop garden with fantastic views of the Power Station and its iconic chimneys, allowing residents to really experience the uniqueness of living at the London landmark.

The wider Battersea Power Station development is owned by a consortium of Malaysian investors comprising Sime Darby Property (40%), SP Setia (40%) and The Employees’ Provident Fund (20%), with the commercial assets within the Power Station building now being directly owned by Permodalan Nasional Bhd and EPF.