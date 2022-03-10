BAuto posts 23.1% jump in net profit, driven by Kia marque

PETALING JAYA: Bermaz Auto Bhd (BAuto) saw a 23.1% increase in net profit to RM40.71 million for its third quarter ended Jan 31, 2022 compared to RM33.08 million reported in the corresponding period of the previous year largely due the positive contribution from its Kia operations.

Revenue for the quarter came in at RM623.13 million, up 4.2% from RM597.98 million reported previously mainly due to the change in sales mix from the group’s Mazda, Peugeot and Kia operations.

For the nine-month period, its net profit went up 14.8% to RM77.02 million from RM67.12 million reported in the same period of the previous year, largely due to higher profit contribution from the domestic Mazda operations, and higher profit contribution from its associated company Mazda Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

Revenue for the period stood at RM1.43 billion, a 13.3% slip from RM1.65 billion reported previously, largely due to lower sales volume

from the domestic operations especially during the first financial quarter as a result of the lockdown in most states in the country under Phase 1 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) where non-essential businesses were only allowed to operate under strict conditions. Although unit sales from domestic operations in the second and third quarters were also impacted, the sales however improved in line with the gradual easing of the restrictive control measures as the country moved from Phase 1 to Phase 4 of the NRP.

It declared a third interim single-tier dividend of 2.25 sen per share payable on May 5, 2022, translating to a total cumulative payout of 4.25 sen per Q3’22.

BAuto said the encouraging results reported for the quarter is due to the current sales tax exemptions on vehicles, easing of movement control orders and the reopening of the various economic sectors which improved consumer confidence and increased traffic into showrooms that helped secure better sales.

It added that the recent surge in Covid-19 infection from the Omicron variant will certainly have an impact on the economy. Hence, BAuto is cautious and expects the automotive sector to remain challenging in 2022.

“The launches of new and/or new facelift models of the group’s existing marques namely, Mazda, Peugeot and Kia, are still very much dependent on the market sentiments and economic conditions then,” BAuto said.

Nonetheless, the board anticipated its performance for the final quarter of this year to remain encouraging premised on the current sales tax exemptions which will continue until June 2022.