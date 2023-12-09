BAuto posts higher revenue, pre-tax profit for first quarter of FY24

PETALING JAYA: Bermaz Auto Bhd (BAuto) reported higher group revenue and pre-tax profit of RM1.09 billion and RM140.7 million respectively for the first quarter ended July 31 2023 compared to RM716.9 million and RM74.6 million respectively in the previous year’s corresponding quarter.

The higher group revenue of RM372.4 million, an increase of 51.9%, was mainly attributable to the Mazda marque, particularly the CX-30 CKD model which was introduced to the domestic market in March, and the continued fulfillment of the balance backorders for Mazda 3.

In line with the increase in revenue, the group’s profit before tax improved by RM66.1 million or 88.6% compared to the preceding year’s corresponding quarter, mainly from the higher sales volume for the Mazda domestic operations, and higher contribution from its associate company, Mazda Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

The board has approved and declared a first interim dividend of 5 sen single-tier dividend per share in respect of financial year ending April 30, 2024 (preceding year’s corresponding quarter ended July 31, 2022: 3 sen single-tier dividend per share). The entitlement date is Oct 20, 2023, and the payment date is Nov 3, 2023.

Commenting on prospects, BAuto said in a statement that the Malaysian economy expanded moderately (2.9%) in the second quarter of calendar year 2023, weighed down mainly by slower external demand. Domestic demand remained the key driver of growth, supported by private consumption and investment.

Bank Negara Malaysia projects the economy to expand close to the lower end of 4-5% growth in 2023, driven by domestic demand.

Total industry volume (TIV) in July 2023 of 63,676 units was 1,083 units (1.7%) higher compared to 62,593 units in June 2023, mainly due to normalisation of the automotive supply chains as well as fulfillment of bookings for recent new model launches.

Cumulative TIV as of end July 2023 was 429,807 units, an increase of 48,127 units (12.6%) compared to the same period last year of 381,680 units.

The overall outlook for the automotive industry in second half of this year is expected to be positive underpinned by a stable economic outlook.

TIV forecast for 2023 was revised upwards from 650,000 units to 725,000 units by the Malaysian Automotive Association.

In the Philippines, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported last month that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) posted a growth of 4.3% for the second quarter of 2023 (Q1: 6.4%).

The slowdown in GDP was mainly due to inflationary pressures and high interest rates. Despite the various risks and challenges, the Philippines’ economic outlook is expected to remain positive.

The automotive sector continues to register growth albeit at a slower pace following the expiry of the sales tax exemption incentives in the last quarter of the previous financial year and underpinned by improvements in the supply chains and vehicle shipments.

Factors such as inflationary pressures, uncertainties in geopolitical conflicts and weaker global growth will continue to have an impact on the overall economy.

Hence, the launching of new and/or new facelifts models of the group’s vehicle marques namely, Mazda, Peugeot and Kia, are still very much dependent on the market sentiments and economic conditions then.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the board anticipates the performance of the group to remain positive for the financial year ending April 30, 2024.