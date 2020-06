PETALING JAYA: Bermaz Auto Bhd (BAuto) reported a lower net profit of RM2.5 million for its fourth quarter ended April 30, from RM60.06 million in the previous corresponding quarter mainly due to exceptionally low profit contributions from both the domestic and Philippine operations, and a lower share of profit contribution from one of its associated companies, Mazda Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

Concurrently, the group also incurred expense relating to its employees’ share scheme amounting to RM800,000 in the quarter under review as compared to RM1.2 million in the preceding year’s corresponding quarter.

Revenue was also lower at RM299.4 million, compared with RM538.3 million previously mainly due to a drop in sales volume from both the domestic and Philippine operations arising from the mandatory closure of businesses by the respective governments to curb the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the full year, BAuto recorded a lower net profit of RM100.51 million and revenue of RM1.76 billion, from RM264.04 million and RM2.52 billion respectively the year before.

The lower revenue was attributed to lower sales volume from the domestic and Philippine operations, as there was a delay in the delivery of the new facelift CX-5 and all new CX-8 models caused by the resolution of certain pricing issues as well as the closure of businesses for about one and half months.

The previous financial year recorded significantly higher unit sales mainly due to the three-month sales tax holiday period and was also boosted by the group’s promotional campaign in absorbing the sales tax.

The group did not recommend any dividend in respect of Q4’20. The total dividend declared for FY20 amounted to 7.45 sen per share.

Looking ahead, BAuto said while the Malaysian automotive sector is expected to remain challenging in the near future, the economic stimulus packages introduced by the government will help soften the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy and support gradual normalisation of local economic activities.

“The group took cognisance of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the overall economy in the country as well as overseas. Hence, any launch of new and/or facelift Mazda models will depend on market sentiments and economic conditions. Premised on the foregoing, the performance of the group for the financial year ending April 30, 2021 will remain very challenging.” it said.

The group also said appropriate austerity measures are being implemented to mitigate the current conditions, while new marketing strategies via e-platforms have been introduced to cater for the “new normal”, such as leveraging on digital media to communicate marketing and promotional activities to existing and new customers.