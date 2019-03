PETALING JAYA: Bermaz Auto Bhd’s (BAuto) net profit for the third quarter ended Jan 31 more than doubled to RM81.01 million from RM40.47 million a year ago, underpinned higher revenue from domestic operations and higher share of profit from its associate company.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, BAuto said the higher share of profit contribution from Mazda Malaysia Sdn Bhd was due to an increase in production volume for the new CX-5 model to cater for both the domestic and export markets.

However, profit contribution from the Philippines operation was lower as a result of weaker sales and compressed profit margin. The group also accounted for the expenses of its employees’ share scheme (ESS) amounting to RM1.5 million during the quarter.

BAuto’s revenue for the quarter rose 39.1% to an all-time quarterly high of RM778.13 million from RM559.4 million a year ago due to higher vehicle sales volume driven by strong domestic demand for Mazda vehicles, particularly the SUV models.

During the quarter, the group was still fulfilling back orders on some of the more popular models as many customers took advantage of the offer to absorb the sales and service tax (SST) for bookings received prior to Sept 1, 2018 but vehicle delivery made after the reintroduction of the SST.

In the Philippines, operations continued to be affected by the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) law that was implemented in January 2018, resulting in an increase in excise tax and consequently causing car prices to increase. This dampened the demand for motor vehicles in the country.

For the nine months ended Jan 31, BAuto’s net profit jumped 147.60% to RM205.21 million from RM82.88 million a year ago while revenue rose 37.37% to RM1.95 billion from RM1.42 billion a year ago.

BAuto declared a third interim dividend of 4.5 sen per share in respect of the financial period ended Jan 31, payable on April 25.

Despite the possibility of a dampened consumer sentiment in Malaysia and contraction of demand in the Philippines, BAuto expects its performance for the remaining quarter to remain satisfactory.

The total industry volume (TIV) for Malaysia last year was 598,714 units or 3.8% higher year-on-year while Mazda’s sales volume grew 67% year-on-year for the same period.

The group noted that the uncertainties over the ongoing trade war between the US and China, fall in prices of crude oil and commodities, review of mega projects by the new government, a persistently weak ringgit and a more stringent hire purchase guideline could further affect local consumer sentiment.

“However, the expected launch of the all new Mazda3 and CX-8 models in Malaysia may mitigate some of these challenges,” the group said.

In the Philippines, the new vehicle market continued to be low due to the implementation of the Train law.

“This has resulted in the contraction of demand for most, if not all, auto brands including Mazda. Bermaz Auto Philippines Inc. seeks to preserve its sales volume through the growth in its number of dealerships,” it said.