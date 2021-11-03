BAuto unveils Peugeot 3008 & 5008 in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Peugeot’s sole distributor in Malaysia, Bermaz Auto Alliance Sdn Bhd, today launched the Peugeot 3008 and 5008 (pix).

The brand owner, Stellantis, the global automaker formed by the merger between PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in January 2021, has an ambitious growth plan and is committed to strengthening its presence in the region starting with Malaysia, said its Asean & general distributors, senior vice president, Christophe Musy.

He pointed out the group has made good progress, securing full ownership of the Gurun plant.

“Now, the Stellantis manufacturing plant in Gurun is well-positioned to scale up our operations, production outputs and workforce in Malaysia,” Musy said in his speech during the launch of Peugeot 3008 and 5008 here this morning.

With regards to the distribution of the two models, Bermaz Auto Bhd executive chairman Datuk Seri Ben Yeoh is confident the vehicles will be able to deliver and meet customer’s expectations.

However, he expressed concern on the brand image and legacy issues that have developed over the years and deteriorated the brand image, noting that consumers are cautious and the group has to rebuild the brand’s confidence going forward.

“Customer expectation over ownership experience and cost of ownerships are the issues that we have to address. I think our focus will be on this area before we really push volume sales,” said Yeoh.

The selling price for the cars starts at RM161,616.66 and RM177,311.90 for Peugeot 3008 and Peugeot 5008, respectively, which is inclusive of the 100% sales tax reduction on CKD models and is valid from now to Dec 31, 2021.

Furthermore, the two models come with a three-years free service maintenance with a mileage limit of 60,000km, whichever comes first.