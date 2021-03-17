BCorp appoints Jalil Rasheed as CEO

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Corp Bhd (BCorp) has appointed Abdul Jalil Rasheed (pix) as its new group CEO, effective yesterday, following the promotion and redesignation of Datuk Sri Robin Tan Yeong Ching to executive deputy chairman.

Jalil was formerly the president & group CEO of Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB), Malaysia’s national unit trust manager, and brings with him 18 years of investment and business leadership experience, having worked in the UK, USA, Malaysia & Singapore with global investment firms.

In a statement, BCorp said Jalil will be working together with executive chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan and Robin as an executive committee, who together with the contributions of the board members will be involved in all strategic decision making and planning the future business direction of the group.

“The new appointments were made to transform BCorp into an institutionalised corporation, managed by professionals. Jalil’s mandate will be to relook at BCorp’s corporate structure, optimise financial and human resources, improve synergies and efficiency, enhance corporate governance and transparency, streamline the various group businesses to create and enhance shareholder value and to transform BCorp into a high performing organisation,” it said.

Jalil said he was joining the group after several months of discussion.

“We both agree that the group is very undervalued, and has many good assets that can be optimised and realised to enhance value for shareholders. I’m personally looking forward to working with the various businesses and my new colleagues to bring Tan Sri’s future vision for his Berjaya group to fruition.

“It’s a privilege and honour to have been given such a huge responsibility as the first non-family member to run the group, a statement of intent of the changes we will see within the group in the near future.”

Robin commented that he was looking forward to working with Jalil and the executive chairman o transform and bring BCorp to the next level.

“With Jalil’s extensive experience and network in the investment field, we will also be able to improve on our investor relations and corporate communications role with the business and investing community, and this will enhance shareholder value for all our stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, Vincent said after the latest Covid-19 pandemic and economic downturn had not spared the Berjaya Group, both he and Robin had realised it was time to streamline the way the organisation is managed.

“We need to relook at our various businesses, our strengths and shortcomings and how to make sure going forward that we are future proofed to meet the challenges of any external shocks. I am looking forward to working closely with Robin and Jalil to achieve this objective and to put the group on a stronger footing for the future,” he added.