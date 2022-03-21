BCorp appoints Vivienne Cheng, Syed Ali as joint group CEO

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Corp Bhd (BCorp) has appointed Vivienne Cheng Chi Fan and Syed Ali Shahul Hameed as joint group chief executives (CEO) effective April 1, 2022.

Syed Ali has also been appointed as an executive director of BCorp.

Both veterans of the group, Cheng joined Berjaya in 1989 (33 years) and Syed Ali joined Berjaya in 1997 (25 years).

Cheng has been an executive director of BCorp since 2005 with vast corporate experience in the area of finance, especially project financing, capital funding, debt restructuring, initial public offerings, risk management and group treasury cash management.

Syed Ali was most recently CEO of Berjaya Land Bhd (BLand), a listed subsidiary of BCorp, a position he will now relinquish. In his 25 years with the group, he has been responsible for the development of several major local and international projects including the Inter-Continental and Sheraton Hotels in Hanoi, Vietnam, as well as the Four Seasons and Ritz-Carlton projects in Kyoto, Japan, and Kuala Lumpur respectively.

At the same time, BLand has appointed Datuk Abdul Rahim Mohd Zin as CEO of BLand effective April 1, 2022. Abdul Rahim is a chartered accountant and a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants. He has 35 years of experience in various fields, particularly in banking, finance, oil and gas, shipping, and food and beverage. He is currently the CEO of Landasan Lumayan Berjaya Sdn Bhd and an executive director of Berjaya Group Bhd, a subsidiary of BCorp.

In addition, BLand announced changes to its board of directors effective April 1, 2022.

Syed Ali has been redesignated as deputy chairman while Tan Tee Ming has been appointed as executive director. Consequently, Nerine Tan Sheik Ping will be stepping down from her position as executive director of BLand.

Tee Ming was most recently senior general manager of the property sales and marketing division of BLand. With over 20 years of experience, he has held various positions in several major private banks in Malaysia and Singapore, including Citi Private Bank and CIMB Bank.

These movements follow the resignation of group CEO Abdul Jalil Abdul Rasheed, due to his personal pursuits. Jalil will relinquish his position as group CEO of BCorp as well as all other positions on the various boards of companies related to BCorp effective March 31, 2022.

BCorp founder and chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun said both Cheng and Syed Ali are veterans of Berjaya and bring with them vast experience that will be invaluable to the BCorp group. He is equally confident in the appointments of Abdul Rahim and Tee Ming.