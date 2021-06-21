BCorp denies any involvement with Berjaya Investments, warns of scam

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Corp Bhd (BCorp) has clarified that it has no involvement whatsoever with the company named Berjaya Investments Bhd and its websites https://berjayainvestments.com and https://bfcap.net as well as any affiliates and persons claiming to be employees of the company or of BCorp, as well as their fraudulent practices and solicitations.

“BCorp has recently learned of an email scam involving persons posing as the company’s officers and falsely giving the impression that the company bearing the name of Berjaya Investments Bhd, the websites https://berjayainvestments.com and https://bfcap.net and using the names Berjaya Financial Corporation, Datuk Tan Sri Chong and Keith Hunt, are affiliated to the BCorp Group. The modus operandi of the scam involves solicitations for business investments or business ventures,“ BCorp said in a statement today.

The group has reported this fraudulent matter to the relevant authorities.

“BCorp would like to warn the public that should they receive email solicitations from anyone posing as the firm, its group affiliates or the firm’s officers that appear even remotely suspicious, they should not respond to these emails. We would also like to remind the public to avoid clicking on links or opening attachments included in the emails, as doing so may result in malware or a virus being loaded on to the recipient’s PC,“ the group said.

BCorp will not be liable or responsible for any losses, financial or otherwise, suffered by any party or parties arising from such online scams.