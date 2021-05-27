BCorp posts RM1.82b revenue for Q3

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Corp Bhd’s (BCorp) revenue for its third quarter ended March 2021 (Q3’21) dropped 7.8% to RM1.82 billion from RM1.98 billion in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The lower revenue in the current quarter was mainly from the gaming operations as well as the hotels and resortssegment due to the impact of government-imposed restrictionsto curb the spread of Covid-19.

However, this was mitigated by higher sales performance achieved by the motor distribution business operated by H.R. Owen Plc and the restaurants and cafes segment.

The restaurants and cafes segment reported higher revenue in the current quarter under review.

The group registered a pre-tax loss of RM28.16 million for Q3’21, against a pre-tax profit of RM538.08 million previously, due primarily to lower profit in the gaming segment and higher losses in the hotels and resorts business segment.

The group registered a pre-tax profit of RM18.6 million for the nine months compared with a pre-tax profit of RM522.04 million in the previous year’s corresponding period.

“It was due to the lower revenue from the gaming operations as a result of the movement restrictions imposed by the government and from the hotels and resorts business segment. However, this was mitigated by the higher revenue from all the other business segments,“ BCorp said in a Bursa filing today.

The group recognised a gain on disposal of Berjaya Jeju Resort Ltd amounting to about RM67 million in the current financial period, following the completion of the JDC lawsuit settlement.

In addition, BCorpp is embarking on a restructuring and rationalisation process to transform the group into a diversified consumer group comprising focused business sectors.