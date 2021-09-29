BCorp revenue up more than twofold in fourth quarter

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Corp Bhd’s (BCorp) revenue more than doubled to RM1.75 billion in the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2021 from RM859.02 million in the same quarter of the previous year, largely attributed to the contribution from its gaming operations, motor distribution business, as well as various other segments.

The quarter also saw its pretax loss narrow by 41% to RM208.1 million from RM352.57 million reported previously.

The group’s hotels and resorts business segment saw high revenue from a higher overall occupancy rate from domestic travel demands and increased dine-in. Easing restrictions in Iceland for the quarter contributed higher revenue. BCorp’s gaming operations under Sports Toto Malaysia Sdn Bhd also saw increase in revenue as it conducted 28 draws in the quarter compared to 6 draws previously.

For the full financial year ended June 30, 2021, its revenue rose 6.7% to RM7.46 billion against RM6.99 billion reported in the preceding financial year.

BCorp saw a pretax loss of RM189.51 million for the financial year compared to a pretax profit of RM173.46 million registered previously, primarily due to the non-cash impairment of assets, both tangible and intangible, totaling about RM203.16 million.

In regards to its future prospects, the group believes its performance for the coming financial year will move in tandem with the economy, which is expected to recover at a slower pace in view of the prevailing weak business environment and consumer sentiments.