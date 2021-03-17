BCorp surges 17% on appointment of Abdul Jalil Rasheed as group CEO

KUALA LUMPUR: Shares in Berjaya Corporation Bhd (BCorp) jumped 17 percent following the appointment of former president and group chief executive officer (CEO) of Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) Abdul Jalil Abdul Rasheed (pix) as its new group CEO.

At 11.25am, the stocks increased three sen to 21 sen, making it among top 10 active counters on Bursa Malaysia.

About 153.5 million shares of the industrial product and services counter changed hands.

BCorp, in a statement on Tuesday, said Abdul Jalil’s mandate would be to re-look at its corporate structure, optimise financial and human resources, improve synergies and efficiency, and enhance corporate governance and transparency.

He is also entrusted to streamline the various group businesses to create and enhance shareholder value, as well as to transform BCorp into a high-performing organisation.

Abdul Jalil brings with him 18 years of investment and business leadership experience, having worked in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malaysia and Singapore with global investment firms, Aberdeen Standard Investments and Invesco Ltd. — Bernama