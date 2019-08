PETALING JAYA: AIA Bhd has appointed Ben Ng (pix) as its new CEO effective August 15.

The insurer said in a statement today that Ng reports to AIA Group regional CEO Tan Hak Leh.

“Ng will be responsible for further strengthening AIA’s position in the life insurance industry and helping the company to optimise its growth in Malaysia.”

“Ben will lead the ongoing development of the company’s insurance and takaful businesses in the country – elevating the professionalism of its agency force, enhancing its bancassurance partnerships, expanding its market-leading corporate solutions business, as well as improving customer engagement and experience.”

Ng joined AIA in 2011. Prior to the current appointment, he was president director of AIA Financial in Indonesia, a position that he held since 2014.

He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Bachelor of Science, Business Administration. He is a qualified actuary and fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA) and fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society (FCAS).