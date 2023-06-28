Berjaya air signs HoA with ATR for purchase of VIP configuration planes

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Air Sdn Bhd (Berjaya Air), the aviation company under Berjaya Land Berhad (Berjaya Land), has signed a Heads of Agreement (HoA) with leading regional aircraft manufacturer ATR.

The HoA marks an important milestone in the strategic growth plans of Berjaya Air, as it solidifies the company’s commitment to expanding its fleet with state-of-the-art aircraft. Under the terms of the HoA, Berjaya Air will purchase two ATR 72-600 aircraft configured for VIP operations and recognised for exceptional performance, reliability, and comfort, making them the perfect fit for Berjaya Air’s discerning clientele. The aircraft will be fitted with the new PW127XT engines, emitting 45% less CO2 than similar-size regional jets.

“I look forward to the collaboration with ATR. This milestone exemplifies Berjaya Group’s commitment to excellence and bringing great travel experience to our customers. It is also my passion to ensure that every initiative that we do in the group, must have clear elements of sustainability and preservation to our environment. This new fuel-efficient aircraft is testament to this,” said Tan Sri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun, Founder and Advisor of Berjaya Corporation Berhad (BCorp).

Through the agreement, Berjaya Air will also be introducing the ATR Highline ‘All Business Class’, an unparalleled and premium option for those desiring comfort during their flights.

“We are thrilled to enter this HoA with ATR as the ATR 72-600 is an outstanding aircraft that perfectly aligns with our vision of providing top-tier VIP travel experiences. With cutting-edge technology, enhanced passenger comfort, and impressive efficiency, the All-Business Class option offers plush recliners, side storage and other amenities, enabling us to cater to the evolving needs of our esteemed clientele,” said Syed Ali Shahul Hameed, Group CEO of Berjaya Land.

By expanding its fleet with these advanced ATR aircraft, Berjaya Air aims to meet the growing demand for VIP travel services in the region. The company’s commitment to excellence combined with the performance of the ATR aircraft, will undoubtedly redefine luxury air travel and sustainability standards of the aviation industry.

“I am excited to state that the ATR turboprop aircraft are recognised as the most eco-friendly regional airplanes boasting remarkable fuel efficiency, burning 45% less fuel and emitting lesser carbon dioxide emissions compared to similar-sized regional jets. This is in tandem with

Berjaya Air’s commitment to sustainability and greener travel experiences,” added Datuk Captain Chester Voo Chee Soon, CEO of Group Aviation, Berjaya Land.

“We, at ATR, fully share Berjaya Air’s vision that there should not be any compromises between passenger experience and sustainability. These new low-emission aircraft will support both Berjaya’s premium positioning and commitment to a more responsible aviation, by offering exceptional comfort, accessibility to the most preserved destinations while cutting down emissions compared to similar-size regional jets. These are essential elements to continue supporting the connectivity needs of the Malaysian market,” said Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, CEO of ATR.

The signing of the HoA showcases Berjaya Air’s dedication to continuous growth and its commitment to offering exceptional services to its customers. The company remains focused on investing in industry-leading solutions and maintaining its position as a key player in the aviation sector.

The event witnessed the signing of the HoA between Berjaya Air, represented by Chester Voo, and ATR, represented by Jean-Pierre Clercin, Head of Region-Asia Pacific. Also present at the ceremony were Vincent Tan, Syed Ali Shahul Hameed, ATR Aircraft Sales Director Mavis Toh, and management personnel from Berjaya Air.