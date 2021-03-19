Berjaya Corp, New World Group to launch advisory services

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Corp Bhd (BCorp) has entered into a partnership with merchant banking and investment company New World Capital Advisors Limited to establish New World Capital Advisors Sdn Bhd (NWCA Malaysia).

NWCA is the advisory and merchant banking division of New World Group (NWG) which has over US$2.5 billion (RM10.3 billion) of group asset under management and acts as a fiduciary to institutional and sovereign capital across the asset management, technology and venture capital verticals.

NWCA Malaysia will be focusing on providing advisory services including mergers and acquisitions, strategy and operations advice to diversified businesses, corporations, and institutional investors in Malaysia as well as neighboring countries where they have a presence.

The NWCA Malaysia team will be led by Lena Tan as the chairman and managing director.

Tan is s currently a director at 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings, Razer Fintech Holdings, Berjaya Fintech, Berjaya Retail and Berjaya Credit, and previously served as chairman at 7-Eleven Malaysia and Singer Malaysia.

“I am excited to lead and build the NWCA business in Malaysia and I am thrilled to advise NWG’s portfolio companies across conventional markets as well as the Islamic economy in Malaysia. The country’s economy harmonizes these two market segments where I believe tremendous opportunities can be unlocked through NWCA’s approach to business,” she said in a statement filed with Bursa Malaysia.

BCorp founder and executive chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan said NWCA’s financial expertise further complements BCorp’s existing operations in a broad range of industries.

“I have gotten to know NWCA over the past four years and have enjoyed watching the firm grow from strength to strength. All of us here at BCorp are delighted to be partnering with a globally orientated and principal led business as the group expands into Asia,” he added.

Furthermore, NWG co-founder and CEO Adam Sadiq said he was thrilled to partner with BCorp as the group begins to cement its Asia strategy.

“As we expand our business, Lena brings extensive experience at the intersection of the corporate and investment worlds across both developed and emerging markets which is of critical value to the firm. Moreover, Tan Sri’s counsel as a business builder and owner, with BCorp’s reputation as a tier one enterprise, augments NWG’s global network whilst retaining local expertise”.