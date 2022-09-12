Berjaya Corp plans to raise up to S$30m from Singapore unit's listing

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Corp Bhd (BCorp) plans to raise up to S$30 million (RM96.76 million) from the proposed listing of its indirect subsidiary, Singapore Institute of Advanced Medicine Holdings Pte Ltd (SIAMH) on the Catalist Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd.

Assuming a minimum initial public offering (IPO) price of S$0.20 to raise maximum cash proceeds of S$30 million, BCorp’s equity interest in SIAMH, via Espeetex Sdn Bhd and Berjaya Leisure (Cayman) Limited, of 51.62% is expected to be diluted by up to 13.49% to 38.13% upon completion of the listing. Thus, SIAMH is expected to be an associate company of BCorp upon completion of the proposed listing.

Prior to and in conjunction with the proposed listing, SIAMH will undertake a share split involving the subdivision of existing SIAMH shares and convertible preference shares (CPS) in SIAMH and conversion of the CPS and other existing convertible securities of SIAMH.

The exact number of new SIAMH shares to be issued pursuant to the proposed listing can only be finalised when the IPO price is determined by way of an independent book-building exercise.

The gross proceeds will be used for the acquisition of new equipment and facilities and upgrading of systems and other facilities in the SIAMH group’s medical clinics (S$5 million); the expansion of professional teams and services (S$5 million); working capital and/or part repayment of bank borrowings (S$16.7 million) and estimated expenses for the proposed listing (S$3.3 million).

In a stock exchange filing, BCorp said the rationale and benefits of the proposed listing are, first, to enable the BCorp group to unlock the value of its investment in SIAMH and provide a transparent valuation benchmark for the same in Singapore; and, second, to provide the group with a fundraising platform via the Singapore equity capital market, which in turn is expected to increase its financing flexibility to fund its growth and expansion.

Third, it said, the listing will enable the group to gain recognition from the public and improve its corporate stature through its own listing, which will assist in the expansion of its customer base and thereby provide an opportunity for the it to enhance its earnings for the benefit of its shareholders; and, fourth, to retain and reward the eligible directors and employees of the SIAMH group for their contributions through the award of fully paid SIAMH shares under the performance share plan to be established in conjunction with the proposed listing.

SIAMH is principally an investment holding company, while its subsidiaries are principally involved in the provision of medical diagnostics and treatments as well as radiation therapy and medical oncology services; which includes medical diagnostics and treatments which cover cancer-related diagnostics and treatments, general diagnostics and health screening and aesthetic services; and radiation therapy and medical oncology services which cover proton therapy, photon therapy; and medical oncology.

Essentially, the SIAMH group is a healthcare service provider using advanced technology available for early and accurate diagnosis to offer more appropriate treatments for its patients. Its services cater to a wide spectrum of chronic illness and diseases, and other health conditions with a focus on cancer, neurodegenerative and cardiovascular diseases.

The proposed listing is subject to the approval of BCorp’s shareholders at an EGM to be convened. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the proposed listing is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022.