Berjaya Corp posts RM1.94 billion revenue for second quarter

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Corp Bhd (BCorp) saw a narrower net loss of RM49.71 million for its second quarter ended Dec 31, 2021 from a net loss of RM134.42 million reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. However, it registered a pre-tax profit of RM35.88 million in the current quarter, against a pre-tax loss of RM61.66 million previously.

The pre-tax profit in the current quarter was mainly contributed by the gaming operations, restaurants and cafes as well as marketing of consumer products and services segments.

Revenue for the period stood at RM1.94 billion against RM2.08 billion reported previously.

For the six months period, it posted a net loss of RM108.66 million, over a net loss of RM188.65 million reported in the same period of the previous year. The group registered a pre-tax profit of RM46.76 million for the financial period as compared to a pre-tax loss of RM16.04 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

This was mainly contributed by the gaming operations, restaurants and cafes, as well as marketing of consumer products and services segments.

“In addition, there was also a gain arising from the disposal of Berjaya Jeju Resort Limited amounting to about RM67.1 million, following the completion of the JDC lawsuit settlement on Aug 28, 2020,”it said in its exchange filing.

Meanwhile, the group’s revenue dipped to RM3.88 billion against RM4.15 billion previously.

The group told the local bourse that it expects business operations to be challenging for the remaining quarters of the financial year ending June 30.

“With the constantly evolving pandemic, it is challenging to ascertain the full extent and duration of the impact to the group’s operations and financial performance from the government-imposed restrictions.

“The economy is expected to recover at a slower pace as the business environment and consumer sentiment remain weak until the Covid-19 vaccination programmes are well underway in countries where the group’s subsidiary companies operate,” it added.