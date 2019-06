PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Corp Bhd (BCorp) recorded a pre-tax profit of RM244.52 million for fourth quarter ended April 30, 2019 compared with a pre-tax loss of RM43.05 million a year ago, due to higher investment related income arising from the gain on disposal of a joint venture amounting to RM191.99 million.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group said that the hotels and resorts segment reported higher earnings on the back of higher average room rates despite an overall lower occupancy rate while the local gaming operations recorded higher profit from lower prize payout and operating expenses during the quarter.

Revenue for the quarter under review rose 5.1% to RM2.22 billion from RM2.11 billion a year ago, thanks to higher revenue reported by the marketing of consumer products and services segment as well as the hotels and resorts segment.

“The marketing of consumer products and services segment reported higher revenue mainly because the overseas motor distribution business reported higher revenue from the sales of new models in the new car sector,” it said.

However, the retail distribution business reported lower revenue due to intense competition, the absence of major product launches and the reduced number of outlets resulting from the group’s ongoing efforts to rationalise the cost structure of the retail distribution business.

The restaurants and cafes business achieved higher revenue due to same-store sales growth recorded by Berjaya Starbucks Coffee Company Sdn Bhd (BStarbucks) and additional Starbucks cafes operating in Malaysia compared with a year ago.

The hotels and resorts segment reported higher revenue from higher average room rates despite the overall lower occupancy rate while the gaming operations operated by Sports Toto Malaysia Sdn Bhd recorded higher revenue despite the lower number of draws in the quarter.

For the 12-month period ended April 30, 2019, BCorp recorded a pre-tax profit of RM477.02 million compared with a pre-tax loss of RM115.9 million a year ago while revenue fell 3.49% to RM8.36 billion from RM8.67 billion a year ago.