Berjaya Corp posts RM45.6m net profit in Q1

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Corp Bhd (BCorp) posted a pre-tax profit of RM45.6 million for its first quarter ended Sept 30 for FY2020, which was mainly contributed by the gaming business segment, but impacted by losses from the property investment and development segment.

Revenue for the quarter stood at RM2.07 billion, substantially contributed from the gaming business segment operated by Sports Toto Malaysia Sdn Bhd, and the motor distribution business segment operated by H.R. Owen.

Looking ahead, the group said its operating environment will remain challenging going forward, given the prevailing economic conditions and global financial outlook.