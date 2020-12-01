Berjaya Corp secures Peugeot sole distribution, after-sales rights

PETALING JAYA: Groupe PSA has awarded the sole distributorship for new vehicles under the Peugeot marque along with the after-sales and spare parts distribution rights for Peugeot, Citroen and DS marque vehicles in Malaysia to Berjaya Corp Bhd (BCorp) and Bermaz Auto Bhd via Berjaya Auto Alliance Sdn Bhd (BAASB).

BAASB is a newly incorporated company with BCorp holding a 51% stake and Bermaz Auto holding a 20% stake.

Groupe PSA’s senior vice president Southeast Asia, Laurence Noel commented that its product line-up of award-winning Peugeot 3008 and Peugeot 5008 has garnered a lot of attention in Malaysia over the past few years, and it strives to continue the momentum through exciting new models and after-sales initiatives.

She revealed that in the near future, the automotive conglomerate plans to introduce its successful models, such as the Peugeot 2008, to the market.

“Further to that, we aim to continuously revolutionise the customer experience together with our new partner, BAASB, and underscore our commitment to our customers through excellent sales and aftersales service,” said Noel in a statement.

She stated that Groupe PSA has made Malaysia its export hub for the region.

On the award, BCorp CEO Datuk Seri Robin Tan Yeong Ching said that he is pleased to be given the opportunity to be part of the new collaboration via BAASB.

“This new collaboration will complement our group’s existing automotive business namely, H.R. Owen Plc and Berjaya China Motor Sdn Bhd. We believe this collaboration between BerjayaCorp, Bermaz and Groupe PSA will bring positive synergistic benefits to all parties,” he said.

Bermaz executive chairman Datuk Seri Ben Yeoh said he is honoured that the European carmaker recognises BCorp’s and Bermaz’s capabilities and expertise in the automobile industry and he is delighted with the collaboration which is expected to contribute positively to their future earnings base.

He commented that Peugeot, Citroen and DS are well known for their driving comfort, smooth handling, modern designs, durability and with state-of-the-art technology.

“Hence, we are elated and looking forward to a successful collaboration with BerjayaCorp and Groupe PSA via BAASB.”

Furthermore, Noel remarked that Groupe PSA is confident the collaboration with BCorp and Bermaz will accelerate growth and create a synergy of key strengths between the three, which will see itfurther consolidating and increasing its market presence here.