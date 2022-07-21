Berjaya Food proposes four-for-one bonus issue

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Food Bhd (BFood) has proposed to issue four bonus shares for every one share held by the shareholders.

“The proposed bonus issue serves to increase the number of BFood shares held by the entitled shareholders while maintaining their percentage of equity interests in the company; and potentially enhance the marketability of BFood shares on Bursa Securities, thereby providing opportunity for greater participation from the shareholders of BFood and new investors,” the company said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

The proposed bonus issue is subject to the approval by Bursa Securities for the listing of and quotation for 1,558,106,228 bonus shares and the shareholders of BFood at the forthcoming EGM on Aug 19.

The proposed bonus issue is expected to be implemented and completed by the third quarter of 2022.

Maybank IB is the principal adviser to the company for the proposed bonus issue.

BFood’s share price closed up 11 sen at RM3.83 on a volume of 668,800 shares today.