Berjaya Land appoints Datuk Captain Chester Voo as CEO, Group Aviation

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Land Berhad (BLand) has appointed Datuk Captain Chester Voo as Chief Executive Officer, Group Aviation effective February 2, 2023.

Chester Voo will oversee the airlines under Berjaya namely Berjaya Air, Asia Jet and Rafflesia Airways.

Commenting on the appointment, Berjaya Corporation Berhad (BCorp) Founder and Chairman, Tan Sri Vincent Tan said, “Datuk Captain Chester Voo has a solid track record in the aviation industry. With his vast experience and acumen, I am confident that the Group’s aviation business is in good hands under Datuk Captain Chester Voo to expand and grow.”

Welcoming Chester Voo to his new role, Syed Ali Shahul Hameed, Deputy Executive Chairman of BLand who is also the Joint Group CEO of BCorp said, “Datuk Captain Chester Voo is well-respected in the aviation industry and we are truly honoured to have him here in Berjaya. His extensive experience and knowledge will be a great asset to us and I look forward to having him to lead the Group Aviation to greater heights.”

Chester Voo is a veteran in the aviation industry with 29 years of experience. Prior to his appointment, he was the CEO of Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) from June 2020 until December 2022 where he led the aviation safety regulator through the Covid-19 crisis and regained its Category 1 rating from the US Federal Aviation Administration, enabling Malaysian carriers to enter and add flights to the US.

He commenced his illustrious career as a pilot with Malaysia Airlines in 1993. He subsequently joined AirAsia in 2008 where he was very much involved in the flight operations before joining CAAM.