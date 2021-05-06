Berjaya Land launches The Tropika’s Tower C

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Land Bhd recently launched Tower C of The Tropika, a mixed development in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, at a virtual event streamlined on Facebook.

“Despite the ongoing pandemic, the registration so far has been encouraging and we are very optimistic to have a good take-up rate for the sales of Tower C,” its property division, senior general manager, Tan Tee Ming, said in a statement.

He said the commercial component will be handed over to its main anchor tenant at the end of the year and a number of food and beverage operators will be announced in the future.

“After some renovation, the anchor tenant should be able to open by Chinese New Year next year.”

Tan said that based on feedback he received, many prefer to do their grocery shopping in neighbourhood malls and given that Bukit Jalil does not have any grocers at the moment, The Tropika is poised to become the “go-to place” in the area.

The Tropika has a gross development value of RM781 million and its four residential towers are slated for completion in 23 months. Its previous two launches, Tower A in 2019 and Tower B in 2020, saw almost all of the units sold.

The virtual launch was hosted by radio personality Wayne Thong and was joined by feng shui expert Datuk Joey Yap, real estate adviser Sean Tan, and influencers Yvonne Chua and Brian See.