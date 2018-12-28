Berjaya Land sells Vietnam hotel stake

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Land Bhd’s (B-Land) unit TPC Development Ltd has proposed to dispose of its entire 75% stake in TPC Nghi Tam Village Ltd (TPC Village), which operates the Intercontinental Hanoi West Lake Hotel, to Hanoi Hotel Tourism Development Ltd Liability Company for VND1.24 trillion (RM222.18 million) cash.

TPC Village is a joint venture company that is operating under the Investment Certificate issued by the People’s Committee of Hanoi and Enterprise Registration Certificate issued by Department of Planning and Investment of Hanoi. Its remaining 25% stake is held by Thang Long GTC Joint Stock Company.

B-Land said in its filing with Bursa Malaysia that TPC Development had on Dec 25 and 27 entered into the deposit agreement and capital transfer agreement respectively for the proposed stake disposal.

The group said the sale consideration was arrived at on a willing buyer willing seller basis, taking into consideration, amongst others, the business valuation, earnings potential and future prospect of TPC Village.

B-Land said the proposed disposal represents an opportunity for the group to divest its investment in TPC Village, noting the exercise would result in an estimated gain of about RM192.33 million.

The group noted that the cash proceeds from the proposed disposal will be utilised for its working capital.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the exercise is expected to be completed by the first half of 2019, it added.