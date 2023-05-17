Berjaya Land ventures into rail business

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Land Berhad (BLand) is embarking on another nation building venture with the introduction of Berjaya Rail Sdn Bhd (Berjaya Rail), which signifies BLand’s intent to venture into the rail business, particularly in the High-Speed Rail project.

Initially, BLand will engage in the Request for Information exercise, conducted by MyHSR Corporation Sdn Bhd, under the Ministry of Finance Malaysia.

Through this venture, Berjaya Rail will be conducting businesses involving the construction of railways and subways, design, supply and installation of railway systems, development of Transit Oriented Properties, and consulting and training services for related technical solutions.

Berjaya Rail has appointed Farizul Baharom as its Director and CEO. He brings with him a wealth of experience from various positions held as the Special Adviser to the Transport Minister, Head of Project Management Office for LRT3 at Prasarana Malaysia Berhad, Head of Legal & Head of Cross Border Rail for HSR & RTS in Land Public Transport Agency (SPAD) and various other roles in the Economic Planning Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department, Prokhas Sdn Bhd and The Attorney General’s Chambers Malaysia.

In addition to Baharom leadership, he will be joined by experienced board of directors comprising of experienced leaders in engineering, finance and banking, property development, and bilateral cross border negotiations for transport infrastructure and services.