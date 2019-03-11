Berjaya Philippines ups stake in 7-Eleven Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Sports Toto Bhd’s (BToto) 88.26% owned subsidiary Berjaya Philippines Inc. (BPI) has acquired 1.59 million shares or a 0.14% stake in 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd for RM2.23 million cash (Philippine Peso 28.52 million).

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, BToto said BPI, which is listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange, now holds a total of 23 million shares representing 2.04% equity interest in 7-Eleven Malaysia.

According to BToto, the acquisitions were made in the open market between Dec 20, 2018 and March 8, 2019 at prevailing market prices. The average price per share is RM1.40 per share.

7-Eleven Malaysia is the owner and operator of 7-Eleven stores in Malaysia, a convenience store chain with more than 2,200 stores nationwide.