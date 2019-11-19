Berjaya Sports Toto posts RM67m net profit in first quarter

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Sports Toto Bhd (BToto) recorded a net profit of RM66.96 million for the first quarter ended Sept 30, 2019, mainly contributed by the number forecast operation (NFO) business by Sports Toto Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

Its revenue came in at RM1.44 billion, largely due to the NFO business and auto retailing business operated by HR Owen Plc.

There were no comparative figures disclosed for the current interim period and the cumulative period following the change in the financial year end from April 30 to June 30.

The company also declared a first interim dividend of 4 sen per share amounting to RM53.88 million, representing about 80.5% of its attributable profit.

“The directors anticipate that the performance of the NFO business of Sports Toto will be better with the improved per draw sales growth and are confident that the group will continue to maintain its market share in the NFO business for the remaining quarters of the financial year ending June 30, 2020,” it said in a statement.