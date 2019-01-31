Berjaya Starbucks Coffee to open three more Starbucks Reserve concept stores this year

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Starbucks Coffee Company Sdn Bhd, which opened its eight Starbucks Reserve concept store in Berjaya Times Square today, plans to open two to three more such stores this year.

“The reception has been really good for Starbucks Reserve (stores). We hope to be able to have about two or three Reserve (outlets) every year,” Berjaya Food Bhd’s CEO and Starbucks Malaysia and Brunei managing director Sydney Quays told reporters today.

“The Reserve concept store is not something that you can open many because it is very exclusive. The coffees that we have in a Reserve are very exclusive and you don’t get that in other outlets. So it is very critical that we expand carefully and in locations that are very well appreciated,” he added.

Historically, Quays said the group has always aimed to open 30 stores a year, with investment around RM50 million to RM60 million.

According to Quays, the investment for a Reserve concept store is 30% higher compared to the non-Reserve concept stores.

The Starbucks Reserve Berjaya Times Square joins locations at The Garden Mall, Sunway Pyramid, SkyAvenue Genting Highlands, Publika, Desa Parkcity, Four Seasons Place Kuala Lumpur and Paradigm Mall Johor.

On its outlook, Quays believes the consumer sentiment has improved as a lot of uncertainty is over, and the rising tourists numbers also augurs well for its business.

Asked whether the sugar tax announced in Budget 2019 will impact its business, Quays said he is of the view that the new tax will not be a big issue for Starbucks Malaysia.

“Obviously sugar is an add on product for us, but we have not experienced any negativity in that and I don’t think it will affect us very much,” he said, adding that increase in price to its products is unlikely at this point of time.

Berjaya Starbucks has 282 outlets in the country comprising 42 drive-thru outlets.