Berjaya Starbucks partners Yinson GreenTech to offer EV charging at stores

PUNCAK ALAM: Berjaya Food Bhd’s (BFood) wholly owned subsidiary, Berjaya Starbucks Coffee Co Sdn Bhd (BStarbucks), has partnered with Yinson Holdings Bhd’s green technologies business unit Yinson GreenTech (YGT) to offer chargEV, an electric vehicle (EV) charger, at its stores, becoming the first retail coffee chain in Malaysia offering the facility.

BStarbucks and YGT today unveiled chargeEV at Starbucks Eco Grandeur here.

There are now 26 EV charging stations at 17 Starbucks stores in Klang Valley, Penang, Malacca and Johor.

Over the next three years, more EV charging stations, comprising both DC fast chargers and AC charging points, will be built within Starbucks vast network of drive-thru stores in Malaysia.

BFood group CEO and managing director of Starbucks Malaysia & Brunei Datuk Sydney Quays said the inclusion of EV chargers in its stores represents a milestone in its sustainability efforts as a company.

“The company has always been passionate about protecting our planet and driving innovation to enhance the Starbucks experience for our customers. We hope to lead the retail industry towards a decarbonised future for Malaysia,” he said.

The group said the current lack of adequate charging infrastructure remains a significant deterrent for many to purchase one. The addition of Starbucks stores to the charging network would help Malaysians to adopting zero-emission cars.

YGT senior vice president of electromobility Ruslin Tamsir said it is committed to rolling out more charge points over the next few years.

“The chargEV team welcomes other like-minded businesses to engage with us to find out about our integrated EV solutions and how they, too, can participate in Malaysia's EV transition,” he added.

The chargEV is Malaysia’s largest public charging network operating over 400 charging points nationwide. Two types of charging points are offered: the DC fast chargers at 50kW that allow quick charging that typically does not exceed an hour as well as the standard AC chargers.

With a goal of reducing its global carbon footprint by 50% by 2030, Starbucks is reimagining the store experience for greater connection, ease and planet-positive impact. The company continues to rapidly expand its roster of renewable energy and decarbonisation projects around the world in support of its global goal to reduce its carbon footprint and to fulfil its aspiration to become a resource positive company.